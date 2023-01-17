Convicted SF Tenderloin fentanyl dealer receives 4-year federal prison sentence

SAN FRANCISCO – A federal judge sentenced an Oakland man to four years in prison Friday for selling fentanyl in San Francisco's Tenderloin District, according to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California.

Jose Alvarado, 27, pleaded guilty in July to charges of selling fentanyl and possessing fentanyl with the intent to sell it. In his plea agreement, Alvarado described selling fentanyl to undercover law enforcement agents on four occasions in the Tenderloin District from November 2021 to February 2022, prosecutors said.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Alvarado was arrested outside of his Oakland residence on March 31, 2022. In his backpack and inside his residence, law enforcement officers found approximately 18 ounces (518 grams) of a substance containing fentanyl and 45 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine, along with $38,000 in cash.

Following his prison term, Alvarado will serve four years of supervision.