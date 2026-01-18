Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Inmate dies while in custody at a Contra Costa detention facility

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

An investigation is underway after a man died in custody at a Contra Costa detention facility on Sunday, authorities said. 

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said a deputy found an inmate responsive in his cell at the Martinez Detention Facility just after 5 p.m.

Medical staff responded, as well as firefighters and an ambulance, but the inmate died at the scene, authorities said.

The inmate was identified as 62-year-old Victor Jose Faria, a man who deputies say was homeless and arrested on Thursday for trespassing and felony probation. 

The Contra Costa Sheriff's Office and Contra Costa District Attorney's Office will investigate the death. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue