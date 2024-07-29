Pickup driver killed in rollover on Camino Diablo in eastern Contra Costa Co.

A man was killed Sunday evening near Byron in eastern Contra Costa County after he lost control of his pickup truck and it rolled several times, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol received a call about 7:35 p.m. reporting the solo vehicle crash on Camino Diablo, just east of Vasco Road.

The man was driving a white Toyota Tundra, headed westbound at an unsafe speed, when he lost control while navigating a curve, the CHP said.

A white Toyota Tundra rests on its roof after the diver lost control traveling westbound on Camino Diablo, east of Vasco Road in Contra Costa County, Calif., on July 28, 2024. The driver was ejected for the truck and died of his injuries. CHP

The Toyota subsequently left the road, overturned, and the driver was ejected. The man was the only person in the vehicle, and died at the scene.

Investigators determined the man was not wearing his seatbelt. The CHP didn't know if he was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact CHP Contra Costa in Martinez at (925) 646-4980 or email your contact information to 320Investigations@chp.ca.gov to be contacted by the investigating officer.