Contemporary Jewish Museum in San Francisco closing for 1 year, citing finances

Citing financial difficulties, the Contemporary Jewish Museum in San Francisco is closing their galleries for at least one year starting next month.

On Wednesday, the museum's Board of Trustees announced that its galleries at 736 Mission Street in the South of Market would be closed starting Dec. 15. A "phased reduction" of staff over the next few months was also announced.

We have an important announcement to share. Amidst a challenging financial landscape, compounded by attendance and... Posted by Contemporary Jewish Museum on Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Tom Kasten, who chairs the Board of Trustees, and museum executive director Kerry King said in a joint statement that the museum has been dealing with a "challenging financial landscape", noting that attendance and support have not fully recovered since the pandemic.

"In Judaism, Shabbat—or the Sabbath—is a time of rest, an essential moment carved out of the week for restoration and renewal. Throughout Jewish culture, there are myriad references to moments of pause as a means to rejuvenation. The CJM's sabbatical will allow for innovative ideation and experimentation, as well as exploration of new ways to reach wider audiences," the statement said.

King said, "It is far better for us to take necessary steps towards restructuring now, rather than waiting until we no longer have options. This decision does not come without significant pain because it will affect our team of extraordinary and deeply dedicated individuals who work tirelessly to fulfill The Museum's mission."

"More than fifteen years ago, a dedicated group brought The CJM from a small gallery space to the iconic institution it is today," said Kasten. "The Museum's mandate is as vital now as ever, and our current goal is to design a sustainable model that not only preserves but amplifies its impact. I'm confident that in years to come, this will be seen as a pivotal chapter in The Museum's journey."

The museum's statement did not specify how many employees would be laid off. A reopening date has not been announced, but the museum's space would continue to be available for event rentals.

In the meantime, the Contemporary Jewish Museum is offering free admission ahead of its planned closure.