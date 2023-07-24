Concord police: Woman robbed while trying to get child out of car seat, suspect sought

CONCORD – Concord police said Sunday they're looking for a man they say robbed a woman as she was getting her child out of a rear car seat.

Police said at approximately 3 p.m. Friday a woman was parked at the Park N Shop in the 1700 block of Willow Pass Road.

The suspect attempted to grab the woman's purse as she was getting her child out of the rear car seat of her vehicle. The victim and the suspect struggled over the purse, and the suspect got away after punching the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury as a result.

The suspect got into a black SUV and drove toward the freeway on Willow Pass Road. The suspect was described as having a thin build and wearing a mask.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at (925) 671-5074 or call their anonymous tip line at (925) 603-5826.