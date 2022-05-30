Watch CBS News
Concord vice mayor arrested on suspicion of DUI

CONCORD (CBS SF) -- Concord vice mayor Laura Hoffmeister was arrested May 25 by Clayton police on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Hoffmeister released a statement Saturday, saying "On the evening of Wednesday, May 25, after having dinner and wine with friends, I was stopped by Clayton Police, and determined to be driving under the influence of alcohol. For this, I take full responsibility.

Concord vice mayor Laura Hoffmeister
"I am extremely disappointed in myself and deeply sorry in my lack of judgment. I sincerely apologize to the residents of Concord and Clayton, my colleagues, my family, and friends. As an elected official, I know the public expects higher standards and I agree. I have already begun taking action; including seeking treatment and measures to ensure that this does not happen again. In time, I hope you can forgive me."

According to the city of Concord's website, Hoffmeister is a lifelong Concord resident who was first elected to the council in 1997.

First published on May 29, 2022 / 8:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

