Traffic stop nets fentanyl, ecstasy in Concord; 4 arrested

CONCORD – Concord police arrested four men Friday afternoon on a "multitude of firearm and narcotics related charges," the department said on its Facebook page.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance in the area of Arnold Industrial Pl. They conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle leaving the area with four men inside.

Police allegedly found the driver in possession of narcotics. They asked the other three occupants to exit the vehicle.

Weapons and drugs that Concord Police said were seized during a traffic stop on March 31, 2023. Concord Police Department

Two of the men were arrested after police allegedly found concealed loaded firearms on them.

A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up another two loaded firearms, approximately 200 suspected fentanyl pills, and suspected ecstasy pills.

All four men were arrested on suspicion of possessing firearms and narcotics.