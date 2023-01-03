Pickup driver sought in hit-and-run that injured Concord cyclist

CONCORD – Police in Concord are searching for a driver of a pickup truck in connection with a hit-and-run that injured a bicyclist last month.

According to officers, the victim was traveling in the area of Farm Bureau Road and Concord Boulevard around on 10:25 p.m. on December 21 when he was struck. Following the collision, the driver was last seen heading eastbound on Concord Boulevard.

The cyclist, identified as a 57-year-old Concord man, was taken to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek.

On Monday, police released surveillance footage that was recovered of the suspect vehicle, which is described as a silver or gray 2000-2006 Toyota Tundra extended cab pickup. The pickup is believed to have minor damage in the front.

Surveillance footage of Toyota Tundra pickup linked to a hit-and-run that injured a bicyclist in Concord on December 21, 2022. Concord Police Department

Police said the pickup was seen in downtown Concord minutes before the collision.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Officer Katan Nanthasiri with the department's Traffic Bureau at 925-671-5096, referring to case #22-13122.