3 wounded in shooting inside Concord parking garage

Three people are expected to recover after being shot at a parking garage in downtown Concord late Tuesday night.

According to police, officers were called to John Muir Medical Center around 10:20 p.m. after three men with gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital. Police said the victims were driven there by friends.

An investigation determined that the victims were shot in the municipal parking garage on Salvio Street, near Todos Santos Plaza. Officers were able to quickly identify a suspect vehicle and shared the information with other agencies.

Soon after, deputies with the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office located the suspect vehicle in Bay Point. A traffic stop was conducted and the occupants of the vehicle were detained.

Police did not release the identities of any suspects.

In an update Wednesday, police said all three shootings are in "stable" condition and expected to survive. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Espino of the department's Major Crimes Unit at 925-671-3426.