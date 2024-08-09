Concord home damaged in Friday morning fire

There were no reports of injuries in a Concord house fire late Friday morning, but the incident drew a significant response from Contra Costa crews.

A large plume of smoke was produced by the fire on the 1300 block of San Jose Avenue. Contra Costa Fire officials confirmed it was reported at around 11:15 a.m. Friday morning.

Neighbors said a search-and-rescue team went inside the home, but they didn't find anyone. Video from the scene showed multiple Contra Costa Fire units arriving as crews tackled the blaze.

At one point, firefighters punched a hole in the roof as part of the firefighting effort. It appeared crews brought the flames under control within an hour.