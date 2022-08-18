Watch CBS News
1 dead in 3-car crash during evening commute in Concord

CONCORD – Police in Concord said one person died in a three-car crash Wednesday evening on Monument Boulevard.

The wreck was reported about 5:53 p.m. at the intersection of Monument and Lacey Lane, police said in a post on social media.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Monument Boulevard was closed between Lacey and Reganti Drive for the investigation, but reopened about 10:30 p.m.

No other information was released.

First published on August 17, 2022 / 11:34 PM

