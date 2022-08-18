1 dead in 3-car crash during evening commute in Concord
CONCORD – Police in Concord said one person died in a three-car crash Wednesday evening on Monument Boulevard.
The wreck was reported about 5:53 p.m. at the intersection of Monument and Lacey Lane, police said in a post on social media.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Monument Boulevard was closed between Lacey and Reganti Drive for the investigation, but reopened about 10:30 p.m.
No other information was released.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.