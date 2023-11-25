Community organization to campaign for halt of Santa Rita Jail expansion

A community organization will hold a rally Tuesday calling on Alameda County supervisors to halt the $80 million expansion of the Santa Rita Jail.

Restore Oakland said in a statement Saturday that it will hold a funeral procession from the Rene C. Davidson Courthouse to the Alameda County Administration Building starting 3 p.m. of Nov. 28, to draw attention to its demand.

The expansion project would add about 38,000 square feet of mental health facilities to the existing lockup.

"Why are we conflating care with incarceration?" Joy George of Restore Oakland said in a press release. "We are beyond fixing Santa Rita; we need to be focused on getting people out, keeping them out, and investing in their wellbeing."