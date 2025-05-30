Community mourns beloved Oakland teacher killed by car fleeing from police

OAKLAND — Dozens of friends, coworkers, students, and even strangers gathered Friday evening at the corner of 12th Avenue and East 21st Street in Oakland to remember Dr. Marvin Boomer, a beloved teacher from Castlemont High School who was tragically killed earlier this week.

Dr. Boomer, 39, died after being struck by a car that was fleeing from a California Highway Patrol pursuit. He had been out for a walk with his partner, who survived the crash. According to students, she is also a teacher at Castlemont.

The emotional vigil came just hours before Castlemont's graduation ceremony at the Paramount Theatre—an event that should have been filled with joy, but was instead marked by grief. Many students credited Dr. Boomer for helping them reach that milestone.

"He was a very good advocate for me going to college and finishing," said Castlemont graduate Ellijah Washington. Washington, who earned a full football scholarship to Oregon State University and started college in January, returned to Oakland to walk with his class.

"He taught me that anything is possible," Washington added. "You just got to have the focus, have the drive, and really want to do that."

Other students echoed those sentiments, remembering Dr. Boomer not just as a teacher, but as a mentor and role model.

"He was someone that you could always look up to. He was always there when you needed him," said graduate Emmanuel Abudu.

"Inspiring, very inspirational. He was just very bubbly… and he was very nice," added classmate Erinea Newsome.

Washington also shared the lessons Dr. Boomer instilled in him—values he now carries into both the classroom and the football field.

"Just to always finish—no matter what you do, you do it at 110%, and you finish strong with everything that you do," he said, recalling Dr. Boomer's advice.

Among those mourning was Makayla Davis, a sophomore at UC Merced and Castlemont alumna who graduated two years ago.

"Mr. Boomer was just a great person, personality and everything. He was just so joyful," Davis said through tears.

She credited Dr. Boomer with providing not only guidance and support but real resources to help students succeed.

"I want people to remember him as Dr. Boomer—the person that always uplifted everyone, the person that wanted better for all of his students," she said.

Dr. Boomer spent the last eight years at Castlemont High, working as a math teacher and College & Career Pathways Coach, according to Oakland Unified School District. Despite his qualifications, students noted, he chose to stay in one of Oakland's most underserved neighborhoods to make a difference.

"To hear that it happened, especially the day before our graduation, was very tragic and heartbreaking," Washington said. "But I know he's watching, and I know he's proud. We love him, and we just keep pushing forward."

Police said the suspect in the crash—18-year-old Eric Hernandez Garcia—was arrested shortly afterward. The Alameda County District Attorney's Office has charged him with multiple felonies, including vehicular manslaughter, evading police, and felony hit-and-run.