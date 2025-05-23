Colombian immigrant Germán Tike crowned King of Carnaval San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — There's a new king in town, and he's bringing royal rhythm with him.

Germán Tike, a Colombian immigrant and the newly crowned King of Carnaval San Francisco, made his vibrant debut at the California Academy of Sciences, proudly representing both his heritage and his new home in the Bay Area.

"I studied dancing when I was very young. I'm from Colombia — Neiva, Huila, the capital of Bambuco, America," Tike said.

While Carnaval San Francisco marks its 47th year, Tike's participation is just beginning. Having recently immigrated to the United States, he described the journey as challenging but rewarding.

"It was difficult to immigrate here. But I'm so grateful," he said.

Tike's coronation is more than ceremonial; it's a cultural bridge. As he shares his Colombian roots, he becomes part of a long-standing Bay Area tradition with global reach.

Rodrigo Duran, executive director of Carnaval San Francisco, emphasized the wide-ranging impact of the annual event.

"Well, to the community, it brings a lot of pride and joy. And it also brings an influx of money," Durán said. "We bring over $20 million to the economy — just on those two days. So, economically speaking, that's how we contribute. But culturally, we push the envelope. And we bring this culture that's always reimagining itself and creating this new identity of what it is to be Latino, American, and a citizen of this world."

Tike said he sees his role as king as an opportunity to spread joy and promote cross-cultural understanding.

"It's my dream to share my Colombian culture with San Francisco," he said.