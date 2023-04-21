Cold Case: $10,000 reward offered in Pacifica shooting of pregnant ex-girlfriend

PACIFICA -- Hoping to stir up new leads, Pacifica police announced a $10,000 reward Friday for information leading to the whereabouts of Ricardo Colindres, who allegedly shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend in the head during a domestic dispute in 2016.

Investigators said the case began on the morning of April 27, 2016 when officers responded to a shooting on the 1000 block of Terra Nova Boulevard.

It was determined a 25-year-old pregnant woman had been shot in the head by her ex-boyfriend. The victim and her child fortunately survived the attack.

Evidence identified Ricardo "Ricky" Colindres as the suspect in the case. An arrest warrant was obtained for Colindres for two counts of attempted murder and attempted kidnapping in this case.

But before he could be taken into custody he fled.

Investigators said Colindres is now 33 years old and described as a Hispanic male, 5'-5" tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He knows he is wanted and may have altered his appearance. Pacifica police has been working in collaboration with the U.S. Marshal's Service to locate and apprehend Colindres.

Police said Colindres has family in the Brisbane area, as well as parts of the California Central Valley in the areas of Lodi and Burson. He is also reported to frequent Las Vegas.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Colindres is asked to call the U.S. Marshal's Tipline at 1-800-336-0102 or the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314. Information may be provided anonymously by calling the Silent Witness Tip Line at 650-359-4444. Colindres is considered armed and dangerous; if he is seen immediately call 9-1-1.