Coastside sewage runoff prompts officials to close beaches
PACIFICA -- Beaches in San Mateo County are closed due to concerns about sewage runoff during and after heavy rain.
County health officials said in a statement Saturday that flooded sewage had impacted ocean and bay waters at the county's popular swimming beaches.
Signs will be placed at affected beaches as soon as possible but, until then, the public is asked to avoid swimming in those areas for at least three days after the rain stops.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.