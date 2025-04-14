Couple found dead in Cloverdale home following weekend welfare check

Authorities in Sonoma County have launched an investigation into a potential murder-suicide after two people were found dead in a home over the weekend.

According to Cloverdale Police, officers were called to a home near Riesling Street and Syrah Court on Saturday to perform a welfare check, after neighbors said they did not see the couple who lived at the residence recently.

When police arrived, officers found the bodies of a man and a woman. The names of the couple were not released.

Police said in a statement that initial findings "suggest a potential murder-suicide." The investigation is still ongoing.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies rest with the families and friends affected by this heartbreaking situation. We urge anyone with information to step forward to help us fully comprehend the circumstances," Chief Chris Parker said.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Cloverdale Police at 707-894-2150 or to email Detective K. Vanoni at kvanoni@ci.cloverdale.ca.us.