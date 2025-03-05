Closed Oakland fire stations to be reopened after city council resolution

The Oakland City Council on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution to allow three temporarily closed fire stations to re-open, the office of Councilmember Janani Ramachandran announced.

The resolution, which was introduced by Councilmembers Ramachandran, Rebecca Kaplan and Zac Unger, provides the money necessary to allow the stations to resume operations.

Stations 10, 25 and 28 will reopen in the coming weeks, Ramachandran's office said. The resolution earmarks $2 million to keep the stations open.

Stations 25 and 28 are located in the Oakland Hills and had closed in January and were supposed to remain shut through July. Station 10 is located in the Grand Lake area and closed for renovations in 2022 but has been unable to reopen due to the city's budget woes.

As it now stands, all of Oakland's 25 fire stations will be open and operational "well before the end of this fiscal year," June 30, said Ramachandran's office.