Clipper Card system outage impacting transit systems throughout Bay Area

Bay Area transportation officials announced Tuesday that the Clipper Card system is experiencing outages, impacting commuters throughout the region.

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission, which operates the system, confirmed on social media that the system is out on all transit operators as of 7:15 a.m.

ATTENTION: The Clipper system is experiencing an outage on all operators this morning. Please be prepared to pay your fare with another form of payment if required by your transit agency. — Bay Area Clipper (@BayAreaClipper) July 1, 2025

At the Embarcadero BART station in San Francisco, the fare gates were opened as commuters were unable to use their cards. Officials with Caltrain and Muni reported similar issues.

Clipper Card officials did not provide an estimate on when the system would be restored.

Tuesday's outage comes as several transit agencies, including AC Transit, Caltrain, Muni and the San Francisco Bay Ferry, were implementing fare increases.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.