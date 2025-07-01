Watch CBS News
Clipper Card system outage impacting transit systems throughout Bay Area

By
Tim Fang
Bay Area transportation officials announced Tuesday that the Clipper Card system is experiencing outages, impacting commuters throughout the region.

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission, which operates the system, confirmed on social media that the system is out on all transit operators as of 7:15 a.m.

At the Embarcadero BART station in San Francisco, the fare gates were opened as commuters were unable to use their cards. Officials with Caltrain and Muni reported similar issues.

Clipper Card officials did not provide an estimate on when the system would be restored.

Tuesday's outage comes as several transit agencies, including AC Transit, Caltrain, Muni and the San Francisco Bay Ferry, were implementing fare increases.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.

