Golden Gate Bridge toll increase, Bay Area transit fare hikes take effect

The cost of commuting on several Bay Area transit agencies, along with driving on the Golden Gate Bridge, has gone up on Tuesday as a series of fare and toll increases take effect.

Here's what's to know about the changes, which are being implemented on July 1, 2025:

Golden Gate Bridge Tolls

All tolls on the Golden Gate Bridge are going up on July 1, as part of a multi-year toll increase program approved by the bridge's Board of Directors.

For most drivers who use FasTrak, which include 2-axle vehicles and motorcycles, the toll has increased from $9.25 to $9.75. License plate accounts and one-time payment tolls are now $10, while invoice tolls are $10.75.

Tolls for carpools have also increased from $7.25 to $7.75.

Golden Gate Transit Buses and Ferries

The Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District has also raised transit fares for bus and ferry service, with most increases up to $0.25. Discount fare programs will remain in effect.

Officials said local bus fares in Marin and Sonoma County, along with Giants ferry fares would not increase.

Caltrain

Base fares on the rail system have increased by 25 cents.

Muni

According to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, an adult single rider using Clipper or MuniMobile has increased from $2.75 to $2.85, the second increase in less than a year. Riding Muni remains free for all youth 18 and younger, regardless of housing income or residency.

AC Transit

Adult cash fares have gone up by $0.25, from $2.50 to $2.75, while the Transbay cash fare has increased to $6.00 to $6.50, the first fare increase since January 2020. The agency, which covers the western parts of Alameda and Contra Costa counties, said a second 25 cent increase would take effect in July 2026.



