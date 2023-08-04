Clayton Fire forward progress stopped in East San Jose, containment increased
Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of the Clayton Fire that was threatening homes in East San Jose, fire officials said Friday morning.
Cal Fire SCU said as of 7:44 a.m., the brush fire had burned 66 acres and was 60% contained.
Fire crews would remain in the area throughout the day, and Cal Fire urged people to use caution if traveling in the area.
The Clayton Fire was first reported shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday in the area of Clayton Road and Via de la Vista.
The fire burned just yards away from several homes and resident Jeanene Rumsey said she called to report the fire early on.
"I'm glad that I did, because even in that short time it really got out of hand," said Rumsey. "The way it was spreading it did make me nervous about the houses that were back there. I've seen it jump the canyon before, so it was pretty scary."
