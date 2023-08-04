Clayton Fire forward progress stopped in East San Jose, containment increased

Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of the Clayton Fire that was threatening homes in East San Jose, fire officials said Friday morning.

Cal Fire SCU said as of 7:44 a.m., the brush fire had burned 66 acres and was 60% contained.

Fire crews would remain in the area throughout the day, and Cal Fire urged people to use caution if traveling in the area.

#ClaytonFire [update] at Clayton Road X Via De La Vista, East of San Jose in (Santa Clara County) is 66 acres and 60% contained. Forward progress is stopped. Crews will remain at scene through the day. Use caution if traveling in the area. #CALFIRESCU@SJFD pic.twitter.com/BbXW4E4FD6 — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 4, 2023

The Clayton Fire was first reported shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday in the area of Clayton Road and Via de la Vista.

The fire burned just yards away from several homes and resident Jeanene Rumsey said she called to report the fire early on.

"I'm glad that I did, because even in that short time it really got out of hand," said Rumsey. "The way it was spreading it did make me nervous about the houses that were back there. I've seen it jump the canyon before, so it was pretty scary."