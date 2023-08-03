Clayton Fire burning in East San Jose threatens homes, grows to 60 acres

Crews in East San Jose are responding to a growing brush fire burning in the South Bay that is threatening homes Thursday afternoon.

The fire, being referred to as the Clayton Fire, was first reported shortly before 3 p.m. Cal Fire units are at the scene along with additional San Jose Fire Department personnel.

Firefighters are on scene of a Tier 3 vegetation fire near Clayton Rd. in East San Jose. Fire currently at 40 acres with structures threatened. Please avoid the area. #SJFD pic.twitter.com/vYCp09VXQc — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) August 3, 2023

Firefighters said the fire is burning in the area of Clayton Road and Via de la Vista. At last report it was at about 60 acres and some structures are being threatened. Chopper video showed several homes where the edge of the fire had burned close to the front yards.

The Cal Fire Santa Clara Unit deployed air support to assist with the fire, according to PIO Chelsea Burkett.

#ClaytonFire [update] at Clayton Road X Via De La Vista, East of San Jose in Santa Clara County is now 60 acres with multiple structures still threatened. pic.twitter.com/Qre4CV35Nz — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 3, 2023

No evacuation orders have been issued so far. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.