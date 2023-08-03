Clayton Fire burning in East San Jose threatens homes, grows to 60 acres
Crews in East San Jose are responding to a growing brush fire burning in the South Bay that is threatening homes Thursday afternoon.
The fire, being referred to as the Clayton Fire, was first reported shortly before 3 p.m. Cal Fire units are at the scene along with additional San Jose Fire Department personnel.
Firefighters said the fire is burning in the area of Clayton Road and Via de la Vista. At last report it was at about 60 acres and some structures are being threatened. Chopper video showed several homes where the edge of the fire had burned close to the front yards.
The Cal Fire Santa Clara Unit deployed air support to assist with the fire, according to PIO Chelsea Burkett.
No evacuation orders have been issued so far. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.
This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
