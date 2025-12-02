Claude, beloved albino alligator at the California Academy of Sciences, dies at 30

Claude the albino alligator, a beloved figure at the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco, has died at the age of 30, the museum announced.

In a statement Tuesday, the museum said Claude was recently moved behind-the-scenes to undergo treatment for a suspected infection. The alligator had been monitored closely in recent weeks due to a waning appetite.

"He brought joy to millions of people at the museum and across the world, his quiet charisma captivating the hearts of fans of all ages. Claude showed us the power of ambassador animals to connect people to nature and stoke curiosity to learn more about the world around us," the museum said.

Claude, the albino alligator at the California Academy of Sciences. The museum announced on Dec. 2, 2025 that Claude had died at the age of 30. California Academy of Sciences

Born in 1995 at an alligator farm in Louisiana, Claude arrived at the Steinhart Aquarium in 2008 from the St. Augustine Alligator Farm in Florida.

The Academy of Sciences described Claude as the museum's unofficial mascot, who many visitors formed deep connections with over the past 17 years. Claude had regularly received fan mail, gifts and artwork from fans across the world.

"We know that the magnitude of this loss will be felt in proportion to how beloved Claude was by so many across the Bay Area and beyond," the museum added.

In September, the museum held a month-long celebration to celebrate Claude's 30th birthday, which included a party with thousands of guests and special alligator birthday cake made of fish and ice.

The museum said a necropsy to determine Claude's cause of death will take place at the University of California, Davis School of Veterinary Medicine. Experts said alligators living under human care can typically live up to 60 to 70 years.

A public memorial for Claude will be held at a later date.