Christian McCaffrey's 200-yard game from scrimmage powers 49ers past Falcons 20-10

Christian McCaffrey had his first 100-yard rushing game since 2023 and the short-handed San Francisco 49ers finally delivered a strong ground game to beat the Atlanta Falcons 20-10 on Sunday night.

The usually run-focused 49ers (5-2) had struggled to generate much on the ground all season before getting back to their old style against the Falcons (3-3) with help from the return of tight end George Kittle.

McCaffrey ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns and had 201 yards overall from scrimmage for his first 200-yard game since 2019. The Niners won for the fourth time in five starts this season with backup quarterback Mac Jones playing in place of Brock Purdy.

San Francisco's defense came up big as well despite losing All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner to an ankle injury last week and playing without star edge rusher Nick Bosa.

The 49ers delivered two key plays in the fourth quarter to preserve the lead. The Falcons were driving down 13-10 and had a third and 1 at the San Francisco 35. But the Niners stopped Bijan Robinson for no gain and then Chase Lucas broke up a pass from Michael Penix Jr. to Drake London on fourth down end the threat.

San Francisco then moved the ball downfield on the ground before Jones hit McCaffrey on a 17-yard pass on third and 14 to get down to the 4. McCaffrey then scored on the next play with help from his offensive line that pulled him into the end zone.

Jones threw for only 152 yards with an interception after averaging a league-high 313 yards through the air in his first four starts.

Penix finished 21 for 38 for 241 yards with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Robinson, but the Falcons offense managed just two scores on nine drives.

The running game helped San Francisco take a 7-3 lead on a 1-yard run by McCaffrey and the pass rush helped make it 10-3 at the half.

Bryce Huff's strip sack of Penix set up a 55-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro. San Francisco then forced Penix into an intentional grounding penalty when Atlanta was in field goal range, leading to a 10-second run off that ended the half.

Injuries

Falcons: LB Divine Deablo (forearm) left the game in the first half and didn't return.

49ers: C Jake Brendel (hamstring) and CB Renardo Green (toe) left in the first half and didn't return.

Up next

Falcons: Host Miami on Sunday.

49ers: Visit Houston on Sunday.