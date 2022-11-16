Watch CBS News
CHP, Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies reopen streets after incident in Hacienda Bridge area

SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF/BCN) -- River Road in Sonoma County reopened Tuesday evening after an incident involving Sonoma County Sheriff's Office deputies and the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities announced the incident on River Road near the Hacienda Bridge, which spans the Russian River, was resolved, around 6:50 p.m.

Odd Fellows Park was also reopened.  

There are still no details about the incident.

November 15, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

