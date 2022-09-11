CHP officers injured after being hit by driver arrested for DUI

SOLANO COUNTY -- Two California Highway Patrol officers are recovering after being hit by a vehicle early Sunday while on a traffic stop.

At approximately 2 a.m., the Solano CHP officers were outside of their vehicle on the right shoulder of westbound Interstate 80, east of American Caynon Road when a SUV approaching the officers' location traveling on the right shoulder struck the CHP patrol vehicle, which subsequently collided into the officers.

Both officers were transported to the hospital for their injuries, according to the CHP.

The driver of the SUV sustained complaint of pain injuries and was arrested for DUI. The driver of the vehicle the officers had stopped was uninjured.

The incident closed several lanes on I-80 for a time Sunday morning.