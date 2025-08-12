CHP in Fremont investigating shooting that happened after Highway 84 crash

The California Highway Patrol said a crash on Highway 84 in Fremont may have led to a shooting on Tuesday evening.

The two-vehicle crash happened on eastbound Highway 84, west of Interstate 880, around 5:30 p.m.

While officers were responding to the scene, they were notified that a witness had heard what sounded like gunshots right after the crash. Officers were also notified that someone had shown up at a hospital with a gunshot wound, the CHP said.

According to the CHP, the person who showed up at the hospital is believed to be the victim of the shooting, and they had been shot in the arm.

To investigate the shooting, CHP closed down part of the highway around 6:30 p.m.