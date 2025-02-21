Watch CBS News
Crime

CHP high-speed stop in Livermore leads to major pot seizure

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now - Morning Edition 2/21/25
PIX Now - Morning Edition 2/21/25 08:45

Officers with the Dublin office of the California Highway Patrol on Thursday night made a speeding stop on Interstate 580 in Livermore that led to a major marijuana bust netting 370 pounds of weed.

pot and cash from speeding stop
Pot and cash seized by CHP during a Livermore speeding stop.  CHP Dublin

According to a Facebook post, a graveyard CHP unit out of Dublin observed a Honda Accord speeding at over 100 mph on I-580 in Livermore and conducted a stop. When the driver yielded and came to a stop, "officers noticed large garbage bags inside the vehicle and a strong odor of marijuana." 

Authorities found a total of 370 pounds of marijuana along with more than $36,000 in cash in the vehicle, which was seized as evidence.

CHP did not say what if any charges the driver would be facing in connection with the marijuana and cash.

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.