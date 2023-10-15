CHP helicopter rescues man trapped at base of cliff in Pacifica

PACIFICA -- A man trapped knee-deep in a rising tide at the base of a sheer cliff in Pacifica was rescued by a California Highway Patrol helicopter Saturday, the North County Fire Authority said.

Two fire companies and a rescue unit were dispatched about 1:05 p.m. to Mori Point at the south end of Pacifica, the fire authority said.

The man had become stranded on the beach, unable to scale the steep bluff and knee-deep in water due to the rising tide, firefighters said.

A CHP helicopter rescued the trapped man and took him to waiting firefighters at the top of Mori Point. He was evaluated by paramedics and found to be unhurt, the fire authority said.