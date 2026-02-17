Chinese New Year celebration in San Francisco will take place even if it rains

Tuesday is Chinese New Year, and despite rain expected throughout the day, the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of San Francisco still plans to hold an event at Portsmouth Square.

Board member Tony Lau said the weather won't impact the significance of the celebration for the Chinatown community.

"No! Not at all," said Lau. "Rain is actually good for us, for Chinese New Year."

Lau grew up in Chinatown and is now the Chinese New Year Parade director, which takes place on March 7. He said Tuesday's celebration at Portsmouth Square will happen no matter the weather.

"Rain means wealth," said Lau. "So, it's actually good. We're telling people rain or shine, we're going to be there, we're going to enjoy, we're going to celebrate Chinese New Year together."

In Chinese culture rain can also mean good luck, prosperity, and fertility. The Chamber of Commerce ordered tarps that they'll start setting up a few hours before the 11 a.m. event. The tarps are expected to cover the stage area and some of the audience.

Despite that, Lau is still hopeful they may catch a break in the rain.

"Crossing my fingers right now," said Lau.

He said this is an important holiday for the Chinatown economy.

"Most of the income is actually coming from these two months in Chinatown," Lau explained. "Just because everyone is coming in to buy groceries, flowers, fruits to prepare for Chinese New Year."

Carmelo Billisi braved the rain Monday night to walk around Chinatown for the holiday, trying to visit some of the stores before they closed.

"I think a lot of the places are closing down because they're celebrating the Chinese New Year so not as many of the shops are open but a lot of fireworks going off, a lot of people still walking around having a good time, a lot of tourists," said Billisi.

He decided to get in on the holiday spirit.

"These little popper dynamite things that they throw on the street for the celebrations for the New Year and whatnot," Billisi said, throwing one to the ground.

Tuesday marks a special Chinese Zodiac year, and Lau thinks it's a good sign for Chinatown and San Francisco.

"This is called a Fire Horse," said Lau. "Fire Horse is every 60 years, and it means energy, health, strength, being the leader. So, this year in San Francisco is definitely going to be a good year."