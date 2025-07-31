Fugitive member of South American ATM robbery crew arrested in Orange County, prosecutors say

A fugitive member of a South American ATM robbery crew, suspected in a string of robberies in California, Oregon and Washington, was arrested in Orange County, authorities said Thursday

Diego Ananais Arrellano Diaz, aka Fabio Cristian Hernandez, was arrested in Newport Beach on Wednesday for his participation in a conspiracy to break into and steal money from ATMs between May and October 2024, according to a press release from Acting U.S. Attorney Kimberly Sanchez.

Arrellano Diaz had been identified as one of the suspects in the most recent incident on July 20, where a bomb was used to access and steal from an ATM inside a Target store in San Ramon, California.

Diego Ananais Arrellano Diaz U.S. Attorney's Office for Eastern District of California

According to court documents, Arellano Diaz and 10 other co-conspirators rented short-term vacation properties near ATMs in vulnerable locations. Wearing construction-crew disguises, they used blowtorches, cellphone jammers, and other sophisticated tactics to break into the ATMs and steal their cash, the complaint says.

Members of an ATM robbery crew appear in construction worker disguises outside a Golden 1 Credit Union in Roseville, September 2024. U.S. Attorney's Office for Eastern District of California

Prosecutors say the robbery crew, referred to in court documents as a "South American Theft Group" made up primarily of Chilean nationals, hit more than 29 banks and credit unions and made off with more than $4 million in cash. Eleven alleged members of the robbery crew were arrested in October 2024 for heists in Auburn, Clovis, Fall River Mills, Fresno, Merced, Modesto, Rocklin, Roseville, and Yuba City in Northern California, as well as in the Los Angeles area, Oregon and Washington.

Arellano Diaz was separately charged in the complaint as "John Doe 2" on Oct. 21, 2024, and again as Diego Arellano once his true name was learned on May 14, said the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of California. Arellano is also charged in Los Angeles Superior Court with assault with a deadly weapon under an alias, Fabio Hernandez, court records indicate.

If convicted, Arellano Diaz faces a maximum 20 years in prison for bank robbery and five years in prison for conspiracy to commit bank robbery, the U.S. Attorney's Office said, although any sentence would take into consideration any applicable statutory factors and federal sentencing guidelines.