Children's Fairyland celebrates 75 years of storybook magic in Oakland

In an era dominated by screens and fast-paced entertainment, one beloved Bay Area institution continues to thrive by embracing something timeless: imagination.

Children's Fairyland, the storybook-themed amusement park on the shores of Lake Merritt, is celebrating its 75th anniversary, and its mission hasn't changed much since opening in 1950.

"The fact that we don't have any kind of a digital atmosphere, that things are really about hands-on learning, about the acquisition of early literacy, with our puppet shows and our programs, the fact that kids can take a little bit of risk climbing on our sets and really kind of feel themselves grow and learn and become more confident. It's really a great anecdote to today's world," said Kymberly Miller, CEO of Children's Fairyland.

Known for its pint-sized storybook sets, whimsical rides, and puppet theaters, Fairyland has remained largely unchanged over the decades. Even the iconic Magic Key, used to activate storybook boxes throughout the park, still plays the same recordings it did in years past.

That nostalgic consistency is a large part of the park's appeal for returning visitors like Kenyetta Haynes.

"Nostalgia, good times, you know, with my mom," Haynes said. "My mom unfortunately recently passed as of April, so just being here is just bringing back great memories of her and my brother and I just hanging out here in Fairyland and going by Lake Merritt and riding our bikes. So, it's been a good memory for me."

For Miller, the park's community impact is just as important as its playful atmosphere.

"I can walk outside of my office and see two families from different sides of Oakland or the Bay Area connecting over the play of their children, or over the joy they see in a performance that they see here," she said. "And that is just a wonderful thing to experience — and gratifying."

To mark the 75th anniversary on Sept. 1, Fairyland will host a day of celebration featuring live performances, special character appearances, storytelling events, and limited-edition merchandise. Admission will include commemorative giveaways, and families are invited to share their Fairyland memories at an interactive memory wall inside the park.

"At this point, Fairyland is welcoming grandparents bringing their grandchildren in," Miller said. "You know, 75 years is a flex, and that is just such a great testament to what Fairyland is to the community."

As generations continue to walk through its colorful gates, Children's Fairyland shows no signs of slowing down, reminding visitors that the magic of make-believe is as powerful today as it was in 1950.