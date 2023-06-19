Watch CBS News
Child hospitalized following shooting in East Oakland

OAKLAND -- A child was shot and injured reportedly by a stray bullet in East Oakland Friday.

Oakland Police said Monday the shooting happened on the 2200 block of E. 12th Street shortly after 9:15 p.m. Friday. The department received word that a juvenile victim arrived at a hospital for medical treatment.

The patient was listed in stable condition.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported the victim is a 6-year-old boy who was hit in the knee by a bullet while he and his family were at a nearby gas station. 

There was no information on any suspects or motive in the shooting. Police urged anyone with information to contact the department's Felony Assault Unit at (510)238-3426.

