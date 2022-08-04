Chesa Boudin announces he won't run again for San Francisco District Attorney in November

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) - Former San Francisco district attorney Chesa Boudin announced Thursday that he will not run again for the seat after being recalled earlier this year.

Boudin, who San Franciscans recalled back in June before he could finish his first term, was seen as a leading candidate to run in November, as he lost his seat by only 11% of the vote. But in a series of tweets, he said he would not be running in 2022 as he was "choosing to put family first."

I am choosing to put my family first: I will not be running for office in 2022. — Chesa Boudin 博徹思 (@chesaboudin) August 4, 2022

"Over the past weeks I've spoken to family, friends, supporters and everyday San Franciscans about how we can best continue to make our criminal justice system fairer and more effective. I have devoted my public life to this effort because it makes our communities stronger & safer," Boudin wrote. "I've also taken stock of the burden that more than three years of nearly non-stop campaigning placed on my family. I'm committed to criminal justice reform; I'm also committed to my family."

In the Twitter thread announcing his decision, Boudin listed off the accomplishments of his office during the short time he was in the position after winning in 2019, including his Innocence Commission's exoneration of a wrongly-convicted man who had been imprisoned for 32 years.

He also expressed concern over the actions of his replacement, Brooke Jenkins, who already fired many of his staff and is reversing some of his policies, including those regarding drug arrests.

No candidate has announced a run for district attorney against Jenkins as of press time.