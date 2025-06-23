San Francisco pharmacy established in 1908 will close its doors in July

It's the end of an era for one longtime pharmacy drugstore in San Francisco.

Central Drug Store in the Excelsior District will be closing its doors on July 15 after over 100 years. Owner Jerry Tonelli announced he will be retiring.

"This is my father here, Dino Tonelli. He started working here in 1949 after he graduated from pharmacy school at UCSF. And he was a WW2 veteran," Jerry Tonelli, the pharmacist owner of Central Drug Store, told CBS News Bay Area.

Generations of San Franciscans have picked up their prescriptions since the pharmacy first opened in 1908, and it's been at the 4494 Mission Street location since 1918, according to its Legacy Business Registry application.

"You come in, you know these people, you know their children," Tonelli said. "Sometimes you feel like you're a priest or psychiatrist because they come in with problems, and you try to help them out."

The business is also the scene of a sweet love story: His parents met at the drug store, as his mother was also an employee.

"My mother started working here when she was 16, and she died in 2023 at the age of 96. So, she had quite a run here, and this was her favorite part of the store because she used to do all the buying for the cosmetics, for the perfumes," Tonelli said.

His parents eventually took ownership of the pharmacy and have been prominent community members.

"I was only in my 30s when my father passed away, and all of a sudden, to take over the business and run it, was learning by trial and error," Tonelli said.

He adds that it has been a great run, meeting new friends along the way.

"We get a lot of people from other countries that don't have health insurance and don't want to see a doctor. They'll come in and ask this and ask that and try to treat them with over-the-counter medication to help them out," he said.

And now, he shared that his decision to close is bittersweet. Tonelli said he is concerned about independent pharmacies that are essentially being forced out by corporations.

"The city started letting Walgreens come into the city, and what happened then was they usually opened up next to the independent, and eventually the independent had to close," he said.

Fran Colombo, who has been going to Central Drug Store for the past 50 years, has been hit hard by the news of the closure.

She said the Tonelli family has become great friends throughout the years.

"They make everybody feel that walks through that door, that they're special," Colombo said. "There are just no words to explain the love that they give out. And in turn, you give it back to them."

She shared how Tonelli had helped her late husband when he was picking up his medications.

"When he came out, Jerry had his arm and was walking him to our car. And I will never forget that. That is what you call going above and beyond," Colombo said.

She added that it is concerning for older patients in the community who don't have many resources to access the healthcare they need.

"I'm kind of computer savvy, but what about the people who aren't, who are just used to the walking in and calling in a prescription and walking in and picking it up? What are they going to do?" Colombo said.

She said that she will cherish all the memories that she and her family made along the way at their pharmacy. And in the meantime, Tonelli plans to continue providing the best care while he is still open.

He added, he is also looking forward to spending time with his family and sharpen his golf skillsets. Tonelli wanted to share that his passion to serve won't stop.

"Try to do some volunteer work somewhere and try to help the people out at a hospital or a shelter," he said.

Until he writes his last prescription, Tonelli will be right here opening his doors with a smile, like he's been doing all this time.