Central Coast business owner accused of sexual assault during "spiritual cleansing"

The owner of a Monterey County business has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a customer during what police described as a "spiritual cleansing".

According to the Marina Police Department, a woman told officers on April 10 about a previous assault that took place inside Botanica Y Esperanza on the 3000 block of Del Monte Boulevard. The woman said she was obtaining services from the owner, identified as 40-year-old Diego Andres Alape of Santa Rosa.

"During the appointment, it was reported Alape sexually assaulted her while under the guise of a spiritual cleansing," police said in a statement Tuesday.

Botanica Y Esperanza's Facebook page described the business as a "religious center" offering services to "change your life by healing, free yourself from anger, pain, sadness, jealousy, or negative thoughts."

Following an investigation, the case was forwarded to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office, who charged Alape with sexual battery by fraud and penetration with a foreign object.

Around 2 p.m. Monday, police found Alape at the business and took him into custody on a felony warrant. He was booked into the Monterey County Jail on $100,000 bail.

Diego Andres Alape, owner of Botanica Y Esperanza in Marina, being taken into custody on May 4, 2026 following an alleged sexual assault. Marina Police Department

Police said the city's code enforcement is also assisting with the investigation pertaining to possible violations of the business violating its use permit and conducting massages without proper licensing and certification.

"The City of Marina recognizes and respects the cultural importance of these types of services. At the same time, all businesses operating within the State of California and the City of Marina are required to obtain appropriate certifications to help protect the health, safety, and well-being of the community," police said.

The investigation into potential code violations is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Marina police at 831-384-7575. Anonymous tips can be sent by calling 831-884-1286.