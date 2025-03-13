Celebrated New York dance company comes to Lesher Center

The Dance Theatre of Harlem was founded by Arthur Mitchell, partly as a means to create a more accessible style and presence of the art of ballet. Over a half a century later, the company is still carrying on the mission, delivering pretty darned exhilarating performances.

The troupe's annual hometown run is a popular attraction throughout New York City, but it also tours across the country. The 18-dancer troupe, now led by Alex Garland, returns to Walnut Creek this weekend, continuing a longstanding relationship with the Lesher Center for the Arts.

The program includes a variety of works and styles, from classical ballet to contemporary, urban and postmodern. According to reports, on this tour the company has been performing Garland's world premiere work "The Cookout," set to music by the late Jill Scott, the British Afro-funk band Cymande, and more. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets ($89-$110) and more information are available at www.lesherartscenter.org or (925) 943-7469.