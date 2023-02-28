Caught On Video: San Francisco carjacking suspects arrested in Oakland

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two teenage suspects have been arrested on carjacking and other charges after allegedly stealing a white Acura RDX at gunpoint in San Francisco's Richmond District.

The pursuit and arrest of the 17-year-old from Hayward and 18-year-old from Oakland was recorded on CHP aircraft video.

**CHP Airplane 37 Locates Carjacking Suspects** Last night, at approximately 10 pm, CHP - Golden Gate Communications Center broadcast a report that a white Acura RDX that was taken during a carjacking in San Francisco. Further broadcast reported that the suspects were armed with a gun. CHP Airplane 37 arrived overhead as the vehicle was tracked on I-880 southbound near 16th Ave. Air-37 followed the vehicle from above and broadcast its location to the Oakland Police Department, San Francisco Police Department and CHP - Oakland. Once the suspects fled on foot, Air-37 continued to follow the suspects. Air-37 directed responding ground units to their location and both were taking into custody. San Francisco Police Department will be investigating this incident. Are you interested in a career in law enforcement? Checkout chpcareers.Com We are hiring officers and dispatchers! Posted by CHP - Golden Gate Division Air Operations on Monday, February 27, 2023

San Francisco police said the incident began at approximately 9:55 p.m. Sunday. Officers from the Richmond station responded to the 200 block of 11th Avenue regarding a reported carjacking.

When they arrived on scene, the officers were met by the victims -- a 30-year-old male and a 25-year-old female -- who told them that an armed suspect approached their vehicle and ordered them to get out.

The victims exited the vehicle and the suspect fled north on 11th Avenue while another suspect vehicle believed to be involved fled south on 11th Avenue.

While on scene, the officers were approached by two additional victims who stated that they were victims of an attempted robbery by suspects.

The officers broadcasted the carjacked and suspect vehicle information over the radio and officers from Tenderloin station spotted one of the vehicles in the area of Octavia and Market Streets.

They initiated a pursuit of the vehicle. At approximately the same time, officers observed the suspect vehicle and began a pursuit eastbound on Highway 80 on the Bay Bridge.

The pursuit of the suspect vehicle ended in the area of 98th Avenue and Empire Road in Oakland where officers lost sight of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the pursuit of the carjacked vehicle ended on the 2700 block of Short Street in Oakland. With the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies including a CHP air unit, officers took the suspects into custody.

The 17-year-old Hayward teen was booked at the Juvenile Justice Center on charges of being a minor in possession of a firearm, conspiracy, carjacking, felony reckless driving and resisting arrest.

The 18-year-old Oakland teen was booked at San Francisco county jail on charges of carjacking, felony reckless driving, conspiracy, carrying a loaded firearm and carrying a loaded firearm that was stolen.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.