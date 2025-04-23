Arrest made following deadly hit-and-run in Castro Valley

A suspect was arrested Tuesday after allegedly hitting and killing a person with their vehicle in Castro Valley and then driving away.

Just before noon Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol fielded several calls about a person lying in the road at the intersection of Center Street and Castro Valley Boulevard in the unincorporated Alameda County community.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found that the victim had been hit by a vehicle that then allegedly fled the area.

The victim was taken to nearby Eden Medical Center, where they died, according to the CHP.

Officers soon found the vehicle and driver, who was taken into custody without a struggle.

The CHP didn't release the name of the suspect and the victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of their family.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP's Hayward-area Office at (510) 489-1500.