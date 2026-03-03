Cashier at San Francisco grocery store sparks moments of community with daily question

Thomas Viollier, a cashier at Luke's Local grocery market in San Francisco, poses daily questions to shoppers as they check out: "Would you rather feel seen or heard?"

It's part of a self-created polling system that allows customers to compare their answers with those of their neighbors. Viollier said he enjoys creating small moments of connection in a fast-paced city.

"I see 300, 350 people every day, and I think a lot of them are kind of starving for that interaction," he said.

Luke's Local, known for its organic products, draws professionals who often stop in after work. Many arrive wearing headphones, moving quickly through the aisles. But Viollier said the questions encourage them to pause.

"It makes people stop," he said. "A lot of people in this neighborhood wear headphones. And a lot of them, when I know I have their attention, they take it out. And, I don't know, it just makes me feel like my days are different every day."

The daily prompts have led to new friendships, Viollier said, and regular customers say they look forward to seeing what the question will be.

"I was really intrigued and curious to begin with," said Sarah Ladipo Manyika, a customer who has become a friend of Viollier.

"I am very conscious of how community is so important. And this is a way of bringing people of different ages, different political perspectives, just differences, coming together and sharing. And I think it's really great the way that it stimulates the conversation as well," Manyika said.

The exchanges often spark both conversation and laughter. At Luke's, customers may come for organic produce, but some say they leave with something more.

"We're all trying to go faster and faster with these tech jobs, and meanwhile, you get to the grocery store and it's like — I don't want to rush," Viollier said.

In a city driven by speed and innovation, the brief interactions at the checkout counter offer a reminder to slow down to be seen and heard.