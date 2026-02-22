Bay Area travelers stranded in Puerto Vallarta after cartel violence cancels flights

All flights between the San Francisco Bay Area and the popular Mexican tourist destination of Puerto Vallarta were canceled on Sunday following a wave of retaliatory violence tied to the killing of a cartel leader, leaving dozens of Bay Area residents stranded in the coastal city.

Plumes of dark smoke and burning vehicles were seen rising across Puerto Vallarta as cartel gang members blocked roads and set fires, according to local authorities. Officials said the violence was carried out in retaliation for the killing of a powerful cartel leader by Mexican military forces.

Caught in the middle were American tourists, including Bay Area resident Lefty Karkazis, who had planned to return home on Sunday.

"We were supposed to fly out of here at 2 p.m. So local time, at approximately 10 o'clock, we came downstairs, trying to get a taxi to go to the airport. And [the hotel staff] told us that nothing is moving, all the roads are blocked because there's apparently a cartel operation that is affecting all the flights in and out," Karkazis said.

His United Airlines flight, scheduled to arrive at San Francisco International Airport on Sunday afternoon, was canceled.

Travelers posted chaotic cellphone videos on social media showing people running for safety at the Puerto Vallarta airport. It remains unclear what specific violence triggered the panic, but airport operations were suspended and all incoming and outgoing flights were canceled.

U.S. officials urged Americans traveling in Puerto Vallarta to shelter in place. The hotel where Karkazis and his wife are staying also instructed guests not to leave the property.

"They gave us a complimentary night, an extra night. And then tomorrow, we'll see how it goes. Hopefully, they can get things under control," he said.

Despite the unrest outside, Karkazis shared videos and photos showing tourists continuing their vacations inside the Hotel Riu Palace Pacifico.

"[My wife] feels safe. I feel safe, too. I mean as long as we stay in the hotel until that thing resolves, I think we're OK," he said.

U.S. officials said the Mexican military killed the powerful cartel leader Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes over the weekend, sparking the retaliatory violence.

"This was one of the most significant actions undertaken in the history of drug trafficking because we're talking about someone that is almost at the same level as "El Chapo" Guzmán and "El Mayo" Zambada. He's one of the biggest drug capos in the history of drug trafficking around the globe," said Mike Vigil, former DEA chief of international operations.

Karkazis said he and his wife visit Puerto Vallarta every year and have long been aware of cartel violence in Mexico, but this is the first time it has directly disrupted their travel plans. He said the experience would not stop them from returning.

"The next flight out for San Francisco from United is on Thursday. So, we might end up staying until Thursday. I don't know. We're just going to go from there. And the worst-case scenario, like I told my wife, we're just going to rent a car and start driving north," he said.

Airport officials in Puerto Vallarta said Sunday afternoon that the airport is currently under the protection of the Mexican military. It remains unclear when flights will resume.