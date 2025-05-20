Carnaval San Francisco dancer to honor her mother during parade

After three months of rehearsals, Bloco Ginga Brasil is about to cross the finish line.

Tainah Damasceno, the artistic director of Bloco Ginga Brasil, has been busy preparing for this year's Carnaval San Francisco.

"We've been rehearsing for the past three months. Every Saturday, getting together, costuming together, rehearsing dances, understanding the cultural traditions behind what we're doing, understanding our theme this year, we're really excited," she said.

The group will feature more than 150 performers with the group, parading down about a mile through the Mission District this year.

For Damasceno, it's more than just a festival; it's a family tradition.

"This is my mother," she said, showing pictures of her family. "When she founded Ginga Brasil, her intention was to showcase authentic Brazilian Carnaval culture."

She and her mother carried on the tradition of performing in San Francisco Carnaval festivals throughout the years, but for the past few years, it's been bittersweet.

"I took over the direction of Bloco Ginga Brasil three years ago with the passing of my mom. She struggled with lupus for around 15 years. For folks who are familiar with lupus, it's very brutal, and it took a lot out of her. Carnaval was a space where she could be creative and where she could still create outside of being a dancer," she said.

Following in her mother's footsteps, Damasceno is now pouring her passion into her mother's nonprofit, BrasArte, to preserve her heritage.

"Continuing the legacy of telling stories that are important to our people, telling stories that shine light on marginalized groups, shine light on folks that don't have a voice or whose voices are being ignored," she said.

BrasArte Board Secretary Ashlee George added that the impact is global.

"Bringing that love, the joy in the community, from people from all different backgrounds, socioeconomic backgrounds, all different places from around the world," she said. "You know, relationships. That's what's key to us and we get to share in this beautiful relationship through joy and music."

Damasceno said it's all about representation as a Brazilian American woman raised in Oakland.

"Being Brazilian American was something to be proud of, was something that other people were celebrating as well. So, the representation that Carnaval offers for diverse cultures is important," she said.

Bloco Ginga Brasil will be participating in the parade on Sunday, May 25, from 24th and Bryant Street to Mission and 15th Street.

CBS News Bay Area will be airing the Carnaval parade on PIX+ Channel 44 cable 12 and on the CBS News app.

Click here to learn more about taking classes from BrasArte.