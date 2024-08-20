Former Giants favorite Brandon Crawford released from Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals released veteran shortstop Brandon Crawford and reinstated infielder Matt Carpenter from the injured list on Tuesday.

Crawford, a four-time Gold Glove winner and three-time All-Star in 13 seasons with the San Francisco Giants, hit .169 with a homer and four RBIs in 80 plate appearances for the Cardinals this season. He last played on Aug. 10.

"I have a incredible amount of respect for Crawford, for his career, what he did away from here, but also what he brought to the table while he was here," Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. "I know many may look at it and go he wasn't on the field a whole lot ... but you're missing a big part of what makes the team a team, and his steadiness and overall mentality and the way he goes about his business brought a ton to the table."

The 37-year-old Crawford was signed as a free agent this offseason to back up rookie Masyn Winn, who has been having a strong season as St. Louis' regular leadoff hitter. That meant fewer opportunities for Crawford.

"It's never easy," Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said. "This is a tough business. ... We tried. We really wanted to see him finish the season with us and get through it, but there's a lot of demands on our roster right now."

Carpenter had been sidelined with a lower back strain. He's hitting .255 with three homers and 11 RBIs in a utility role.

The Cardinals also optioned outfielder Jordan Walker to Triple-A Memphis and recalled infielder Luken Baker ahead of Tuesday night's game against NL Central-leading Milwaukee.

