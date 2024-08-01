Car slams into power pole on Ygnacio Valley Road in Walnut Creek; 1 dead, 1 injured

Scene of horrific crash in Walnut Creek on Ygnacio Valley Road

Scene of horrific crash in Walnut Creek on Ygnacio Valley Road

Scene of horrific crash in Walnut Creek on Ygnacio Valley Road

A person was killed in a horrific vehicle crash on a major roadway in Walnut Creek overnight, police said.

The crash happened at about 1 a.m. Thursday on Ygnacio Valley Road between Civic Drive and Broadway. Walnut Creek police said a car left the roadway and hit a power pole, and based on the damage to the vehicle it's believed the car was moving at high speeds.

A firefighter observes the scene of a fatal crash on Ygnacio Valley Road in Walnut Creek, August 1, 2024. Stringer/KPIX

The driver appeared to have been ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene. One passenger was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

PG&E crews also responded because the crash knocked out power to the area and it's believed traffic on Ygnacio Valley Boulevard could be impacted all day Thursday.

The official cause of the crash was still under investigation, police said.