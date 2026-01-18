Watch CBS News
Multiple injured after car crashed into occupied San Francisco church

By
Brandon Downs
Brandon Downs

Multiple people were injured after a vehicle crashed into an occupied church in San Francisco on Sunday, authorities said. 

The San Francisco Fire Department responded to the Good Hope Baptist Church on Nevada Street, saying a car crashed into the building.  

The crash happened at a church on Nevada Street in San Francisco.  San Francisco Fire Department

Crews said seven people were evaluated at the scene with what appeared to be minor injuries. Three people were taken to the hospital, firefighters said. 

It appears to be an unintentional incident, as the driver of the car is associated with the address, the fire department said. 

Building and inspection responded to the scene, determining that the building is safe. The building was then turned back over to the owner and fire crews cleared the scene. 

