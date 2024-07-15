Car smashes into San Francisco building, is burglarized during police investigation

A driver who plowed his vehicle into a building in San Francisco subsequently had his vehicle burglarized as officers conducted their investigation of the crash, police said.

The incident happened Monday at about 3 a.m. in the area of Market and Franklin Streets. San Francisco police said officers arrived to find a vehicle that had collided with a building and a driver who had been injured.

Medics arrived to treat the driver whose injuries were not life-threatening. Police said drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

A car is seen crashed into a building at Market and Franklin Streets in San Francisco, July 15, 2024. KPIX

During the investigation at the crash scene, police said someone stole the driver's property from inside the vehicle and fled on foot. No arrests have been made and no suspect information was available.

The circumstances of how the auto theft occurred during an active scene and police investigation were unclear. Total damage to the building, which housed a bicycle shop, was unknown.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.