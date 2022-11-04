Watch CBS News
Car hits, kills pedestrian walking along I-880 in Hayward

HAYWARD (CBS SF/BCN) – A car hit and killed pedestrian early Friday morning as he walked along northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Hayward, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said. 

Officers were called at 3:24 a.m. following a report of two people in the center divider south of the A Street off-ramp. 

Officers arrived and located one woman who was placed on a mental health hold, Officer Zachary Hunter said. Officers then passed a gray Ford in the gore point. An occupant in the Ford said their vehicle hit something that jumped out in front of it. That something turned out to be a person, Hunter said.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Hunter said it's unclear whether the collision killed the other person seen in the center divider.

A homeless encampment is nearby, Hunter said. The name of the person killed was not immediately available from the Alameda County coroner's bureau.

