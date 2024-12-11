Car crashes into Walgreens store in San Francisco's West Portal; 2 injured

A car crashed into a Walgreens store in San Francisco's West Portal neighborhood on Wednesday morning, injuring the driver and someone inside the store, the city's Fire Department said.

The crash was reported at 8:34 a.m. at the store in the 200 block of West Portal Avenue and resulted in damage to the front of the building and the front of the car, fire officials wrote on social media.

Today at 0834 AM, a car driven by an adult collided with the front of 220 West Portal, Walgreens. This resulted in damage to the front of the building and the front of the car, as well as two minor injuries: the injuries included the driver of the vehicle and an occupant of the… pic.twitter.com/pKYvXBp7a9 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 11, 2024

Neither person who was injured required a trip to the hospital. The store remained closed as of late Wednesday morning, and police are investigating the cause of the crash.