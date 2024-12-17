Driver crashes into San Francisco business, injuring 3 people

A driver crashed into a San Francisco business and injured three people Tuesday afternoon, police said.

San Francisco police said, that just after 3 p.m., they received reports that a vehicle had gone through the storefront of the Miraloma Club, on Portola Drive.

Police said there were two people inside the bar that were injured in the crash. One of them was seriously injured, while the other had minor-to-moderate injuries.

Both were taken to the hospital.

The third person was the driver, who was evaluated but not taken to the hospital.

There was extensive damage to the business, but police said there was no concern about anything collapsing.

Police said they were still investigating the cause of the crash.