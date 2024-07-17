Car bursts into flame near Richmond-San Rafael Bridge toll plaza

There was a scary scene at the eastern entrance to the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Wednesday afternoon when a car burst into flames.

The incident reportedly happened at around 4:25 p.m. just east of the toll plaza entrance on the Richmond side of the span. Video showed the car fully engulfed in flames.

Luckily, the car was able to move to the median where Richmond firefighters quickly put it out. The car did not block lanes in either direction.

Still the incident slowed traffic for a brief period as onlookers slowed to watch the fire and the response. So far, there has been no word on how the car fire started or if there were any injuries.